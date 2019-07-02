All apartments in Fuller Heights
Last updated July 2 2019

5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12

5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions. Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and queen-sized bed in the guest bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless internet are included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio, golf course views, washer/dryer in unit, two assigned parking spaces. Available as a monthly rental. Seasonal rates are $1,600 per month from May to August; $2,000 per month from September to December; and $2,400 per month from January to April. Also available as a weekly rental. Please call for availability and pricing for weekly rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 have any available units?
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 have?
Some of 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 offers parking.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 have a pool?
No, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12 has units with air conditioning.
