5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 12

Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions. Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and queen-sized bed in the guest bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless internet are included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio, golf course views, washer/dryer in unit, two assigned parking spaces. Available as a monthly rental. Seasonal rates are $1,600 per month from May to August; $2,000 per month from September to December; and $2,400 per month from January to April. Also available as a weekly rental. Please call for availability and pricing for weekly rentals.