456 Oaklanding Boulevard

Amenities
456 Oak Landing Blvd - Pool Home - 4 BR's (6 Br's) - 3 Full bathrooms, over 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Living. Two story Home, Open floor plan with two (2) staircases, formal living and dining room, separate family area, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast area overlooking pool, screened enclosed salt water/heated pool, 2nd floor deck overlooking pool. Pool Care and Lawn Service Included with rent.
Double garage w/remotes. Gated community.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.