Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

456 Oaklanding Boulevard

456 Oak Landing Blvd · (863) 342-4010
Location

456 Oak Landing Blvd, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
456 Oak Landing Blvd - Pool Home - 4 BR's (6 Br's) - 3 Full bathrooms, over 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Living. Two story Home, Open floor plan with two (2) staircases, formal living and dining room, separate family area, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast area overlooking pool, screened enclosed salt water/heated pool, 2nd floor deck overlooking pool. Pool Care and Lawn Service Included with rent.
Double garage w/remotes. Gated community.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Oaklanding Boulevard have any available units?
456 Oaklanding Boulevard has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 456 Oaklanding Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
456 Oaklanding Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Oaklanding Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 456 Oaklanding Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 456 Oaklanding Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 456 Oaklanding Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 456 Oaklanding Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Oaklanding Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Oaklanding Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 456 Oaklanding Boulevard has a pool.
Does 456 Oaklanding Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 456 Oaklanding Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Oaklanding Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Oaklanding Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Oaklanding Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 Oaklanding Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
