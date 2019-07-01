All apartments in Fuller Heights
Find more places like 3255 Ogden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
3255 Ogden Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3255 Ogden Drive

3255 Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fuller Heights
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3255 Ogden Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Ogden Drive have any available units?
3255 Ogden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
Is 3255 Ogden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Ogden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Ogden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3255 Ogden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3255 Ogden Drive offer parking?
No, 3255 Ogden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3255 Ogden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 Ogden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Ogden Drive have a pool?
No, 3255 Ogden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3255 Ogden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3255 Ogden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Ogden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 Ogden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 Ogden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 Ogden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fuller Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFuller Heights 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Fuller Heights Apartments with BalconiesFuller Heights Apartments with Pools
Fuller Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLKenneth City, FLWest Lealman, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FL
Fruitville, FLGroveland, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLNorth Sarasota, FLHunters Creek, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLMinneola, FLBardmoor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa