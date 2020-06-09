Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fuller Heights
Find more places like 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE
2238 Blackwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fuller Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2238 Blackwood Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3/2/2 in Mulberry in the Sundance Subdivision. Washer/Dryer included but not warranted. Close to shopping and Elementary School. This home is located off Sheppard Rd in the Sundance Subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fuller Heights, FL
.
What amenities does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights
.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fuller Heights 2 Bedrooms
Fuller Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fuller Heights Apartments with Balcony
Fuller Heights Apartments with Pool
Fuller Heights Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Minneola, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Memphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FL
Meadow Woods, FL
Bardmoor, FL
Palmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Loughman, FL
Mascotte, FL
Lealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Sebring, FL
Poinciana, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa