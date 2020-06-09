All apartments in Fuller Heights
Find more places like 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 PM

2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE

2238 Blackwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fuller Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2238 Blackwood Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3/2/2 in Mulberry in the Sundance Subdivision. Washer/Dryer included but not warranted. Close to shopping and Elementary School. This home is located off Sheppard Rd in the Sundance Subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fuller Heights Apartments with BalconyFuller Heights Apartments with Pool
Fuller Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMinneola, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa