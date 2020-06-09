2238 BLACKWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Great 3/2/2 in Mulberry in the Sundance Subdivision. Washer/Dryer included but not warranted. Close to shopping and Elementary School. This home is located off Sheppard Rd in the Sundance Subdivision.