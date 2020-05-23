Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
196 Seven Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
196 Seven Oaks Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home open floor plan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fuller Heights, FL
.
What amenities does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights
.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
