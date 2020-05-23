All apartments in Fuller Heights
Find more places like 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE

196 Seven Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fuller Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

196 Seven Oaks Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home open floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 3 Bedrooms
Fuller Heights Apartments with BalconyFuller Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Fuller Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMinneola, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa