All apartments in Fuller Heights
Find more places like 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE

153 Seven Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fuller Heights
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

153 Seven Oaks Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom, 2 Bath 2 car garage home in Sundance off Sheppard road. This home offers a split bedroom plan, freshly painted interior, new flooring throughout and a fenced in back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fuller Heights Apartments with BalconiesFuller Heights Apartments with Pools
Fuller Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLKenneth City, FLWest Lealman, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FL
Fruitville, FLGroveland, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLNorth Sarasota, FLHunters Creek, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLMinneola, FLBardmoor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa