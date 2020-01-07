All apartments in Fuller Heights
Fuller Heights, FL
148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE

148 Seven Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

148 Seven Oaks Drive, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the recessed lighting. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
