All apartments in Fruitville
Find more places like 5810 Covington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruitville, FL
/
5810 Covington Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 PM

5810 Covington Way

5810 Covington Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fruitville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5810 COVINGTON WAY Sarasota FL · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5803979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Covington Way have any available units?
5810 Covington Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5810 Covington Way have?
Some of 5810 Covington Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Covington Way currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Covington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Covington Way pet-friendly?
No, 5810 Covington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruitville.
Does 5810 Covington Way offer parking?
Yes, 5810 Covington Way does offer parking.
Does 5810 Covington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 Covington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Covington Way have a pool?
Yes, 5810 Covington Way has a pool.
Does 5810 Covington Way have accessible units?
No, 5810 Covington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Covington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 Covington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 Covington Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5810 Covington Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5810 Covington Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruitville 2 BedroomsFruitville 3 Bedrooms
Fruitville Apartments with ParkingFruitville Apartments with Pool
Fruitville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FL
Charlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity