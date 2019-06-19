THIS ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH IS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GARAGE DOOR OPENER. COMMUNITY POOL WITH FITNESS CENTER AND USE OF JCP AMENITIES. GATED COMMUNITY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN DOWNSTAIRS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 892 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have any available units?
892 SOUTHERN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 892 SOUTHERN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
892 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.