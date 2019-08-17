Rent Calculator
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
879 Southern Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
879 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely townhome in Julington Creek. 2BR/2.5 BA, living room/dining combo, spacious kitchen, laundry closet located in kitchen, one-car garage with opener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have any available units?
879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
What amenities does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have?
Some of 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove
.
Does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
