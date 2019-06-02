840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

End Unit in Gated Community. Updated 3 bedroom townhouse with a large private fenced in backyard. Yard/Lawn Maintenance included with monthly rent.Full access to Julington Creek Plantation amenities - Club Facilities; Clubhouse; Club Pool; Tennis Court(s); Basket Ball Court(s); Soccer Field(s); Golf Course; Walking/Jogging Path
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
