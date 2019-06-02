All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

840 Southern Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

840 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
End Unit in Gated Community. Updated 3 bedroom townhouse with a large private fenced in backyard. Yard/Lawn Maintenance included with monthly rent.Full access to Julington Creek Plantation amenities - Club Facilities; Clubhouse; Club Pool; Tennis Court(s); Basket Ball Court(s); Soccer Field(s); Golf Course; Walking/Jogging Path

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have any available units?
840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have?
Some of 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida