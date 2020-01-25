837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

Amenities

Fabulous Townhome Available To Rent January 1, 2020! Will not last long. End Unit in the Gated Community of Julington Creek Plantation. 3/2.5 with one car garage. Magnolia floor plan with all beds up including Master Bedroom & two additional good size bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. All appliances included in kitchen with washer & dryer. Kitchen flooring recently replaced. ''A rated schools in St. Johns County School District. Julington Creek Plantation has a wonderful Amenities Center which includes a cafe, fitness center, pools, waterside, bike & nature trails, tennis, basketball courts, skateboarding area.Southern Creek also has their own pool. Small dog but sorry no cats. Pet Fee $200.00 per pet. Renter's Insurance required. Call for your preview today!!