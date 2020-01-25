All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM

837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

837 Southern Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

837 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous Townhome Available To Rent January 1, 2020! Will not last long. End Unit in the Gated Community of Julington Creek Plantation. 3/2.5 with one car garage. Magnolia floor plan with all beds up including Master Bedroom & two additional good size bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. All appliances included in kitchen with washer & dryer. Kitchen flooring recently replaced. ''A rated schools in St. Johns County School District. Julington Creek Plantation has a wonderful Amenities Center which includes a cafe, fitness center, pools, waterside, bike & nature trails, tennis, basketball courts, skateboarding area.Southern Creek also has their own pool. Small dog but sorry no cats. Pet Fee $200.00 per pet. Renter's Insurance required. Call for your preview today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have any available units?
837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have?
Some of 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida