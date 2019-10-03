All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 836 BUCKEYE LN W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
836 BUCKEYE LN W
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

836 BUCKEYE LN W

836 Buckeye Lane West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

836 Buckeye Lane West, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 BUCKEYE LN W have any available units?
836 BUCKEYE LN W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 836 BUCKEYE LN W currently offering any rent specials?
836 BUCKEYE LN W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 BUCKEYE LN W pet-friendly?
No, 836 BUCKEYE LN W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 836 BUCKEYE LN W offer parking?
No, 836 BUCKEYE LN W does not offer parking.
Does 836 BUCKEYE LN W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 BUCKEYE LN W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 BUCKEYE LN W have a pool?
No, 836 BUCKEYE LN W does not have a pool.
Does 836 BUCKEYE LN W have accessible units?
No, 836 BUCKEYE LN W does not have accessible units.
Does 836 BUCKEYE LN W have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 BUCKEYE LN W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 836 BUCKEYE LN W have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 BUCKEYE LN W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with PoolsFruit Cove Cheap Apartments
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida