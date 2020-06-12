All apartments in Fruit Cove
827 Orangewood Rd

827 Orangewood Road · (917) 669-4728
Location

827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008

Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room with fireplace, master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, laundry room, energy efficient Sun room, large fenced-in yard, garage, covered lanai. Shed. Bonus room for office space. Security deposit and 1st month's rent due at Lease Signing. Serious inquiries only; credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15008
Property Id 15008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Orangewood Rd have any available units?
827 Orangewood Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 827 Orangewood Rd have?
Some of 827 Orangewood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Orangewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
827 Orangewood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Orangewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 827 Orangewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 827 Orangewood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 827 Orangewood Rd does offer parking.
Does 827 Orangewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 Orangewood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Orangewood Rd have a pool?
No, 827 Orangewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 827 Orangewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 827 Orangewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Orangewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Orangewood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Orangewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Orangewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
