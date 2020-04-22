All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

757 GINGER MILL DR

757 Ginger Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

757 Ginger Mill Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very nice, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome in sought after Riverside HOA in Julington Creek Plantation. Great amenities! Nice gated community convenient to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have any available units?
757 GINGER MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 757 GINGER MILL DR have?
Some of 757 GINGER MILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 GINGER MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
757 GINGER MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 GINGER MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 757 GINGER MILL DR offers parking.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 757 GINGER MILL DR has a pool.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 GINGER MILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
