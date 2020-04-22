Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 757 GINGER MILL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
757 GINGER MILL DR
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
757 GINGER MILL DR
757 Ginger Mill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Location
757 Ginger Mill Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very nice, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome in sought after Riverside HOA in Julington Creek Plantation. Great amenities! Nice gated community convenient to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have any available units?
757 GINGER MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
What amenities does 757 GINGER MILL DR have?
Some of 757 GINGER MILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 757 GINGER MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
757 GINGER MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 GINGER MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove
.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 757 GINGER MILL DR offers parking.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 757 GINGER MILL DR has a pool.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 GINGER MILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 GINGER MILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 GINGER MILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fruit Cove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with Pools
Fruit Cove Cheap Apartments
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida