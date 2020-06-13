730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY

Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Well-maintained 3bdrm/2.5 bath condo is located near top rated schools & shopping. The backyard has a decorative fence and pond views. Home includes Julington Creek Plantation amenities. Attractive kitchen includes all appliances and overlooks a spacious dining/living area. Half bath located downstairs for convenience. Generous sized upstairs bedrooms with ample lighting.