All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY

730 Middle Branch Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

730 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Well-maintained 3bdrm/2.5 bath condo is located near top rated schools & shopping. The backyard has a decorative fence and pond views. Home includes Julington Creek Plantation amenities. Attractive kitchen includes all appliances and overlooks a spacious dining/living area. Half bath located downstairs for convenience. Generous sized upstairs bedrooms with ample lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY have any available units?
730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY have?
Some of 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY offer parking?
No, 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY has a pool.
Does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY have accessible units?
No, 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida