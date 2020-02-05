All apartments in Fruit Cove
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
714 Ginger Mill Dr.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

714 Ginger Mill Dr.

714 Ginger Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

714 Ginger Mill Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Riverside at Julington Creek Plantation 3 Bedroom Townhome - This 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome will be ready for Move -In. Nice living/dining area combined. There are two bedrooms downstairs and master bedroom upstairs. Carpet only in the bedroom and stairs. You will enjoy living in this care free community with no lawn work. All appliances included. Washer and dryer connections in home. This neighborhood is accessible to all the amenities of Julington Creek and they also have their own pool. This unit backs to the woods.This is a gated neighborhood, A rated schools, convenient to everything, community features clubhouse and pool. Please call today for more information. Call today 904-472-9530

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2379616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. have any available units?
714 Ginger Mill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. have?
Some of 714 Ginger Mill Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Ginger Mill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
714 Ginger Mill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Ginger Mill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Ginger Mill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. offer parking?
No, 714 Ginger Mill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Ginger Mill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 714 Ginger Mill Dr. has a pool.
Does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 714 Ginger Mill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Ginger Mill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Ginger Mill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Ginger Mill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
