714 Ginger Mill Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool

Riverside at Julington Creek Plantation 3 Bedroom Townhome - This 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome will be ready for Move -In. Nice living/dining area combined. There are two bedrooms downstairs and master bedroom upstairs. Carpet only in the bedroom and stairs. You will enjoy living in this care free community with no lawn work. All appliances included. Washer and dryer connections in home. This neighborhood is accessible to all the amenities of Julington Creek and they also have their own pool. This unit backs to the woods.This is a gated neighborhood, A rated schools, convenient to everything, community features clubhouse and pool. Please call today for more information. Call today 904-472-9530



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2379616)