Fruit Cove, FL
665 BOX BRANCH CIR
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

665 BOX BRANCH CIR

665 Box Branch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

665 Box Branch Circle, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Pool home located within Julington Creek Plantation.4th room can be office or bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR have any available units?
665 BOX BRANCH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR have?
Some of 665 BOX BRANCH CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 BOX BRANCH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
665 BOX BRANCH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 BOX BRANCH CIR pet-friendly?
No, 665 BOX BRANCH CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR offer parking?
No, 665 BOX BRANCH CIR does not offer parking.
Does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 BOX BRANCH CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR have a pool?
Yes, 665 BOX BRANCH CIR has a pool.
Does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR have accessible units?
No, 665 BOX BRANCH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 BOX BRANCH CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 BOX BRANCH CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 BOX BRANCH CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

