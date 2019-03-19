All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 Falcon Fork Way

612 Falcon Fork Way · No Longer Available
Location

612 Falcon Fork Way, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,100 sf home is located in Saint Johns, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Falcon Fork Way have any available units?
612 Falcon Fork Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 612 Falcon Fork Way have?
Some of 612 Falcon Fork Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Falcon Fork Way currently offering any rent specials?
612 Falcon Fork Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Falcon Fork Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Falcon Fork Way is pet friendly.
Does 612 Falcon Fork Way offer parking?
Yes, 612 Falcon Fork Way offers parking.
Does 612 Falcon Fork Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Falcon Fork Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Falcon Fork Way have a pool?
No, 612 Falcon Fork Way does not have a pool.
Does 612 Falcon Fork Way have accessible units?
No, 612 Falcon Fork Way does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Falcon Fork Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Falcon Fork Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Falcon Fork Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Falcon Fork Way does not have units with air conditioning.

