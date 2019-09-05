605 Briar Way Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home With attached garage in a gate community in julington creek . Home has upgraded wood floors , stainless appliances, granite countertops, and Kohler sink. Screened patio of the back of the home over looks the pond and the units have white vinyl private walls between lots. Both bedrooms are considered masters suites with walk in closets and attached bathrooms with garden tubs. Move in ready . Washer and Dryer left for the tenant as a courtesy . Tenant placement , Owner to manage after move in. Occupied through 8/31must have 24 hour notice to show .



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 9/4/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

