Fruit Cove, FL
605 Briar Way Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 12:06 PM

605 Briar Way Lane

605 Briar Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 Briar Way Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home With attached garage in a gate community in julington creek . Home has upgraded wood floors , stainless appliances, granite countertops, and Kohler sink. Screened patio of the back of the home over looks the pond and the units have white vinyl private walls between lots. Both bedrooms are considered masters suites with walk in closets and attached bathrooms with garden tubs. Move in ready . Washer and Dryer left for the tenant as a courtesy . Tenant placement , Owner to manage after move in. Occupied through 8/31must have 24 hour notice to show .

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 9/4/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Briar Way Lane have any available units?
605 Briar Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 605 Briar Way Lane have?
Some of 605 Briar Way Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Briar Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
605 Briar Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Briar Way Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Briar Way Lane is pet friendly.
Does 605 Briar Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 605 Briar Way Lane offers parking.
Does 605 Briar Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Briar Way Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Briar Way Lane have a pool?
No, 605 Briar Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 605 Briar Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 605 Briar Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Briar Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Briar Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Briar Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Briar Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
