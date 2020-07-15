Amenities

600 N Covered Bridge Rd Unit #2 - Southbridge Available 08/17/20 Enjoy all the amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2020**



Spacious Julington Creek Plantation townhome with wood floors!



This well maintained townhome is located in Julington Creek Plantation. The first floor features wood flooring with tile in the kitchen and half bath. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! The second floor features wall to wall carpet with tile in the baths.



Julington Creek Plantation offers a large selection of neighborhoods, exceptional recreational amenities, and activities the whole family can enjoy including:



• A resort-style aquatic center, kids pool, adult pool with tropical waterfall, a regular competition pool, aquatic aerobics, swimming lessons, and two swim teams for ages 5-18

• The Champions Club, a semi-private, 18-hole golf course and golf lessons

• Playgrounds, parks, public library, and picnic areas

• Lighted tennis, basketball and volleyball courts

• 10 soccer and baseball fields with CAA soccer, baseball, flag football and cheerleading

• More than 100 acres of lakes

• 1,200 acres of nature preserve

• 7 miles of biking and jogging trails

• Elementary, Middle and High Schools

• A Public Library

• YMCA Camp Adventure

• Yoga

• Fitness Programs

• Healthy Living Seminars

• Special Holiday Events



Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. $99 Lease Administration Fee.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



