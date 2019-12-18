593 GRAND PARKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage volleyball court

Come see this move-in ready, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable Julington Creek. Home is conveniently located close to shopping, schools, dining, interstates, and military bases. Community is also located in one of the Top Rated School Districts in Florida. Home boasts hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Newly Screened in Porch, some new fixtures, fireplace, garage door opener, tray ceiling in Master along with garden tub and separate shower in Master! Amenities include Olympic style swimming pool, adult and kid pool with waterfall, beach volleyball courts and basketball courts. Come play golf, baseball, soccer, or take a run through the community! Call today for a showing, this one won't last!