593 GRAND PARKE DR

593 Grand Parke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

593 Grand Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Come see this move-in ready, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable Julington Creek. Home is conveniently located close to shopping, schools, dining, interstates, and military bases. Community is also located in one of the Top Rated School Districts in Florida. Home boasts hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Newly Screened in Porch, some new fixtures, fireplace, garage door opener, tray ceiling in Master along with garden tub and separate shower in Master! Amenities include Olympic style swimming pool, adult and kid pool with waterfall, beach volleyball courts and basketball courts. Come play golf, baseball, soccer, or take a run through the community! Call today for a showing, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 GRAND PARKE DR have any available units?
593 GRAND PARKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 593 GRAND PARKE DR have?
Some of 593 GRAND PARKE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 593 GRAND PARKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
593 GRAND PARKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 GRAND PARKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 593 GRAND PARKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 593 GRAND PARKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 593 GRAND PARKE DR offers parking.
Does 593 GRAND PARKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 593 GRAND PARKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 GRAND PARKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 593 GRAND PARKE DR has a pool.
Does 593 GRAND PARKE DR have accessible units?
No, 593 GRAND PARKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 593 GRAND PARKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 593 GRAND PARKE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 593 GRAND PARKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 593 GRAND PARKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
