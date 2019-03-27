Rent Calculator
Fruit Cove, FL
/
489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE
489 N Bridgestone Ave
·
No Longer Available
489 N Bridgestone Ave, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
pool
4/2 home in desirable Cunningham Creek Plantation. Wood floor in family, tiled fireplace, tiled formal dining room, kitchen and baths. Nice community pool. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have any available units?
489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
What amenities does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have?
Some of 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove
.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE offer parking?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE has a pool.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have accessible units?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
