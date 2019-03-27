All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE

489 N Bridgestone Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

489 N Bridgestone Ave, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
4/2 home in desirable Cunningham Creek Plantation. Wood floor in family, tiled fireplace, tiled formal dining room, kitchen and baths. Nice community pool. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have any available units?
489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have?
Some of 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE offer parking?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE has a pool.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have accessible units?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with PoolsFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida