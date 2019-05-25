All apartments in Fruit Cove
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
3816 W. Glendale Ct.
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

3816 W. Glendale Ct.

3816 West Glendale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3816 West Glendale Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3816 W. Glendale Ct. Available 06/01/19 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool home in Julington Creek - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath Pool home in Julington Creek with over 3000 square feet. On a Cul-da-sac. Stainless Appliances. Wood Floors. Formal Living room . Formal Dining . Eat in kitchen . Family room. Garden tub. His and her sinks and walk in closets . Covered patio overlooking fenced in corner lot back yard. Built in book shelves and entertainment .

(RLNE4013561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. have any available units?
3816 W. Glendale Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. have?
Some of 3816 W. Glendale Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 W. Glendale Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3816 W. Glendale Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 W. Glendale Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 W. Glendale Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. offer parking?
No, 3816 W. Glendale Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 W. Glendale Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3816 W. Glendale Ct. has a pool.
Does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3816 W. Glendale Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 W. Glendale Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 W. Glendale Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 W. Glendale Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
