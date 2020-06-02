All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

356 N LOMBARDY LOOP

356 North Lombardy Loop · No Longer Available
Location

356 North Lombardy Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have any available units?
356 N LOMBARDY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have?
Some of 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
356 N LOMBARDY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP offer parking?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP has a pool.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

