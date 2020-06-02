Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
356 N LOMBARDY LOOP
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 49
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
356 N LOMBARDY LOOP
356 North Lombardy Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
356 North Lombardy Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have any available units?
356 N LOMBARDY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
What amenities does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have?
Some of 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
356 N LOMBARDY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove
.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP offer parking?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP has a pool.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 N LOMBARDY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
