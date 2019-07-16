Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 346 REDWOOD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
346 REDWOOD LN
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
346 REDWOOD LN
346 Redwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
346 Redwood Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
Hard to come townhome on serene lake! Great, quiet, gated community with Julington Creek Amenities included! Clean and move in ready! Two large bedrooms, each has a full bath. Close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 346 REDWOOD LN have any available units?
346 REDWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
Is 346 REDWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
346 REDWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 REDWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 346 REDWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove
.
Does 346 REDWOOD LN offer parking?
No, 346 REDWOOD LN does not offer parking.
Does 346 REDWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 REDWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 REDWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 346 REDWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 346 REDWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 346 REDWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 346 REDWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 REDWOOD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 REDWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 REDWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fruit Cove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with Pools
Fruit Cove Cheap Apartments
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida