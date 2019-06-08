All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

273 Beech Brook St

273 Beech Brook Street · No Longer Available
Fruit Cove
Cheap Places
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

273 Beech Brook Street, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb5676501b ---- Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Julington Creek Plantation -1600 square feet of living space -3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, split bedrooms -Master suite has large closet and walk-in shower -Upstairs laundry room, washer/dryer provided as a convenience -Open layout downstairs with kitchen and dining area open to family room -Newer paint and carpet throughout -Covered patio -1-car attached garage with opener -Access to JCP amenities included -Sorry, no pets allowed -St Johns County Schools!! -Available for occupancy beginning July 1, 2019 Please look over the rental qualifications at http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines prior to arranging a showing. 12 month lease, renewable **Showings Can Be Scheduled Beginning The First Week Of June** 1 Car Garage Access Gate Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dining In Family Room Disposal Driveway Parking Dryer Electric Door Opener Foyer Gym / Excercise Room Internet Ready Island Laundry Room Lawn All Maintenance Provided No Fireplace Pool Public Sewer Range Stall Shower Vaulted Ceilings Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Beech Brook St have any available units?
273 Beech Brook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 273 Beech Brook St have?
Some of 273 Beech Brook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Beech Brook St currently offering any rent specials?
273 Beech Brook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Beech Brook St pet-friendly?
No, 273 Beech Brook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 273 Beech Brook St offer parking?
Yes, 273 Beech Brook St offers parking.
Does 273 Beech Brook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 273 Beech Brook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Beech Brook St have a pool?
Yes, 273 Beech Brook St has a pool.
Does 273 Beech Brook St have accessible units?
No, 273 Beech Brook St does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Beech Brook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Beech Brook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Beech Brook St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 273 Beech Brook St has units with air conditioning.

