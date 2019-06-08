273 Beech Brook St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb5676501b ---- Professionally-managed townhouse for rent in Julington Creek Plantation -1600 square feet of living space -3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, split bedrooms -Master suite has large closet and walk-in shower -Upstairs laundry room, washer/dryer provided as a convenience -Open layout downstairs with kitchen and dining area open to family room -Newer paint and carpet throughout -Covered patio -1-car attached garage with opener -Access to JCP amenities included -Sorry, no pets allowed -St Johns County Schools!! -Available for occupancy beginning July 1, 2019 Please look over the rental qualifications at http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines prior to arranging a showing. 12 month lease, renewable **Showings Can Be Scheduled Beginning The First Week Of June** 1 Car Garage Access Gate Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dining In Family Room Disposal Driveway Parking Dryer Electric Door Opener Foyer Gym / Excercise Room Internet Ready Island Laundry Room Lawn All Maintenance Provided No Fireplace Pool Public Sewer Range Stall Shower Vaulted Ceilings Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer