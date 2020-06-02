1901 STARBOARD WAY

Amenities
Exceptional 2 story home on a premium corner lot in Plantation Grove of Julington Creek Plantation. Interior features include 2 story entry foyer, engineered wood floors, ceramic tile, custom moldings, inside laundry, fireplace with mantle, upgraded lighting, arched doorways, knock down ceiling texture, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom blinds, & window treatments. Gourmet kitchen has 42'' raised panel spice maple cabinets with crown molding, trash bin, stainless hardware, & pull out shelves, breakfast bar, corian counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in nook, tile backsplash, stainless sink with touchless faucet & sprayer feature, new Stainless Refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, smooth top range/self-cleaningconvection oven, & built in microwave. Washer & Dryer. Private owners suite