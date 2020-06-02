All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 1901 STARBOARD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1901 STARBOARD WAY
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

1901 STARBOARD WAY

1901 Starboard Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1901 Starboard Way, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional 2 story home on a premium corner lot in Plantation Grove of Julington Creek Plantation. Interior features include 2 story entry foyer, engineered wood floors, ceramic tile, custom moldings, inside laundry, fireplace with mantle, upgraded lighting, arched doorways, knock down ceiling texture, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, custom blinds, & window treatments. Gourmet kitchen has 42'' raised panel spice maple cabinets with crown molding, trash bin, stainless hardware, & pull out shelves, breakfast bar, corian counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in nook, tile backsplash, stainless sink with touchless faucet & sprayer feature, new Stainless Refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, smooth top range/self-cleaningconvection oven, & built in microwave. Washer & Dryer. Private owners suite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 STARBOARD WAY have any available units?
1901 STARBOARD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1901 STARBOARD WAY have?
Some of 1901 STARBOARD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 STARBOARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1901 STARBOARD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 STARBOARD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1901 STARBOARD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1901 STARBOARD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1901 STARBOARD WAY offers parking.
Does 1901 STARBOARD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 STARBOARD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 STARBOARD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1901 STARBOARD WAY has a pool.
Does 1901 STARBOARD WAY have accessible units?
No, 1901 STARBOARD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 STARBOARD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 STARBOARD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 STARBOARD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 STARBOARD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida