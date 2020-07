Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great four bedroom, 3 full bath home in Julington Creek Plantation. Fourth bedroom is perfect for an office or playroom. Also has an enclosed patio and a fenced in backyard. Formal living room and formal dining room. Great kitchen with breakfast bar over looking the living room. Washer and dryer provided ''as-is'' Includes amenities at Julington Creek!