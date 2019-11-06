1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR

This very clean efficiency apartment is attached to home with private entrance. Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Large walk in closet. Very quiet neighborhood but still close to shopping. Rent includes electric, water, and internet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
