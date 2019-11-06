All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR

1736 Fruit Cove Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Fruit Cove Woods Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

walk in closets
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
This very clean efficiency apartment is attached to home with private entrance. Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Large walk in closet. Very quiet neighborhood but still close to shopping. Rent includes electric, water, and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR have any available units?
1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR have?
Some of 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR's amenities include walk in closets, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR currently offering any rent specials?
1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR pet-friendly?
No, 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR offer parking?
No, 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR does not offer parking.
Does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR have a pool?
No, 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR does not have a pool.
Does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR have accessible units?
No, 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 FRUIT COVE WOODS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

