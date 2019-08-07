Great home 3/2 located in desirable Julington Creek on corner lot, Office/den can be 4th bedroom, French doors, smooth top range, beveled kitchen cabinets. 2 car garage, great schools. Amenities are included in rent (excluding golf).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have any available units?
1600 CHRISTINE CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have?
Some of 1600 CHRISTINE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 CHRISTINE CT currently offering any rent specials?
1600 CHRISTINE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.