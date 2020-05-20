1268 BURGANDY TRL

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.This home has a beautiful screened in pool w/ hottub and cool deck.Backyard is nicely landscaped.Enjoy your own backyard oasis!This home has separate formal dining,family room & living room.Kitchen opens to the family room that has beautiful wood flooring and gas fireplace!Has 4 bedrooms downstairs and the 5 bedroom (or loft) area is located upstairs.The loft has its own full size bathroom.Extra attic storage with easy access doors upstairs.This home has tons of storage with a 3 car garage and built in shelving in the garage. Definitely a must see!