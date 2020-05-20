All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:40 AM

1268 BURGANDY TRL

1268 North Burgandy Trail · (904) 708-7745
Location

1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2955 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.This home has a beautiful screened in pool w/ hottub and cool deck.Backyard is nicely landscaped.Enjoy your own backyard oasis!This home has separate formal dining,family room & living room.Kitchen opens to the family room that has beautiful wood flooring and gas fireplace!Has 4 bedrooms downstairs and the 5 bedroom (or loft) area is located upstairs.The loft has its own full size bathroom.Extra attic storage with easy access doors upstairs.This home has tons of storage with a 3 car garage and built in shelving in the garage. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 BURGANDY TRL have any available units?
1268 BURGANDY TRL has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1268 BURGANDY TRL have?
Some of 1268 BURGANDY TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 BURGANDY TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1268 BURGANDY TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 BURGANDY TRL pet-friendly?
No, 1268 BURGANDY TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1268 BURGANDY TRL offer parking?
Yes, 1268 BURGANDY TRL does offer parking.
Does 1268 BURGANDY TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 BURGANDY TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 BURGANDY TRL have a pool?
Yes, 1268 BURGANDY TRL has a pool.
Does 1268 BURGANDY TRL have accessible units?
No, 1268 BURGANDY TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 BURGANDY TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 BURGANDY TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 BURGANDY TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 BURGANDY TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
