All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 1181 Westwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1181 Westwood Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1181 Westwood Drive

1181 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1181 Westwood Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4/2 Available for Immediate Move-In - St Johns County - This spacious 4 bed, 2 bath with attached 2 car garage is ready and available for immediate move in. The beautiful kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, range and oven with an eat in area overlooking the well maintained lawn. Wood and tile flooring throughout main living areas, with carpet in bedrooms. Washer and dryer included as courtesy items.

Schedule your appointment to view today! 1/2 off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Westwood Drive have any available units?
1181 Westwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1181 Westwood Drive have?
Some of 1181 Westwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Westwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Westwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1181 Westwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Westwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1181 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1181 Westwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Westwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1181 Westwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1181 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Westwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Westwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Westwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida