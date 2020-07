Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice all Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath on over 1 acre lot. wood floors,carpet in bedrooms, vinyl put in kitchen, laundry and master bath. Inside laundry, 2 car garage with auto opener, covered porch, brick fireplace in fam rm, formal living rm, eat in kitchen w/bay window, master with garden tub and sep. shower600 or better credit score, 2 years rental history, no criminal history or evictions in the last 7 years. Income must equal 3X the rent.Available 12/1/2019