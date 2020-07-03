1108 SUMMERCHASE DR

Amenities
Come relax in this quiet Julington Creek Plantation home with serene waterfront setting. Screened porch overlooks a pond with back yard fishing. Renovated master bathroom and kitchen with new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances and backsplash. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has tile floor throughout the very open floorplan. Combined kitchen/living area has fireplace, and French doors opening to a screened, covered lanai. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub & separate shower with custom tile. Master suite features a large walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Second bedroom also features a walk-in closet and a second closet. Enjoy all the amenities the Plantation has to offer including Resort Style Pools, Full Gym, Tennis Courts, Golf and more!