Fruit Cove, FL
1108 SUMMERCHASE DR
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

1108 SUMMERCHASE DR

1108 Summerchase Drive · (904) 728-2929
Location

1108 Summerchase Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come relax in this quiet Julington Creek Plantation home with serene waterfront setting. Screened porch overlooks a pond with back yard fishing. Renovated master bathroom and kitchen with new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances and backsplash. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has tile floor throughout the very open floorplan. Combined kitchen/living area has fireplace, and French doors opening to a screened, covered lanai. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub & separate shower with custom tile. Master suite features a large walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Second bedroom also features a walk-in closet and a second closet. Enjoy all the amenities the Plantation has to offer including Resort Style Pools, Full Gym, Tennis Courts, Golf and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR have any available units?
1108 SUMMERCHASE DR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR have?
Some of 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1108 SUMMERCHASE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR offers parking.
Does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR has a pool.
Does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR have accessible units?
No, 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 SUMMERCHASE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
