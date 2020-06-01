All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 1005 FLORA PARKE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1005 FLORA PARKE DR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:46 PM

1005 FLORA PARKE DR

1005 Flora Parke Drive · (904) 269-0524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1005 Flora Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful and spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Separate dining and family rooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Living room with built-ins and fireplace. The master suite has dual sinks, a stand up shower and separate garden tub. Screened lanai leading to relaxing back yard. Amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, volleyball, nature trails etc. A-rated schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR have any available units?
1005 FLORA PARKE DR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR have?
Some of 1005 FLORA PARKE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 FLORA PARKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1005 FLORA PARKE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 FLORA PARKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1005 FLORA PARKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1005 FLORA PARKE DR does offer parking.
Does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 FLORA PARKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1005 FLORA PARKE DR has a pool.
Does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR have accessible units?
No, 1005 FLORA PARKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 FLORA PARKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 FLORA PARKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 FLORA PARKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1005 FLORA PARKE DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity