1005 FLORA PARKE DR

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Separate dining and family rooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Living room with built-ins and fireplace. The master suite has dual sinks, a stand up shower and separate garden tub. Screened lanai leading to relaxing back yard. Amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, volleyball, nature trails etc. A-rated schools!