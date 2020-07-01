Apartment List
FL
/
freeport
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Freeport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
19 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
163 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
55 Ettie Lee Lane
55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1707 sqft
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 N Sand Palm Rd
27 North Sand Palm Drive, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 12:06pm
21 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 12:30pm
177 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
97 Ventana Boulevard
97 Ventana Boulevard, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2BA beach house exudes coastal charm! Situated on 30A in Blue Mountain Beach in the community of Ventana Dunes. This rental features luxurious upgrades and unique finishes and lighting throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
209 S ZANDER Way
209 South Zander Way, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Freeport, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Freeport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

