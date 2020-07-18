791 Cornelia Street

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 6/27 12-2pm! Be the first to live in this brand new luxury property at the heart of Freeport's premier master planned community, Hammock Bay. Outfitted with a super rare 3-car garage and boasting 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, spacious open concept living/kitchen/dining space, plus a bonus/flex room & covered back porch, this home is perfect for an active family or a multi-generational living situation. Basic cable and amenities access included! Hammock Bay offers top notch amenities including three resort quality pools, fitness center, club house, tennis & basketball courts, dog park, General Store, playgrounds, Bay-front pavilion and dock, RV/Boat storage (separate fee), miles of paved pedestrian trails & more! Enjoy FREE and easy access via the 331 bridge to South Walton,