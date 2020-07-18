All apartments in Freeport
791 Cornelia Street

791 Cornelia St · (850) 218-5852
Location

791 Cornelia St, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2785 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
OPEN HOUSE Saturday 6/27 12-2pm! Be the first to live in this brand new luxury property at the heart of Freeport's premier master planned community, Hammock Bay. Outfitted with a super rare 3-car garage and boasting 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, spacious open concept living/kitchen/dining space, plus a bonus/flex room & covered back porch, this home is perfect for an active family or a multi-generational living situation. Basic cable and amenities access included! Hammock Bay offers top notch amenities including three resort quality pools, fitness center, club house, tennis & basketball courts, dog park, General Store, playgrounds, Bay-front pavilion and dock, RV/Boat storage (separate fee), miles of paved pedestrian trails & more! Enjoy FREE and easy access via the 331 bridge to South Walton,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Cornelia Street have any available units?
791 Cornelia Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 791 Cornelia Street have?
Some of 791 Cornelia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Cornelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
791 Cornelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Cornelia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 791 Cornelia Street is pet friendly.
Does 791 Cornelia Street offer parking?
Yes, 791 Cornelia Street offers parking.
Does 791 Cornelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Cornelia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Cornelia Street have a pool?
Yes, 791 Cornelia Street has a pool.
Does 791 Cornelia Street have accessible units?
No, 791 Cornelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Cornelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 Cornelia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Cornelia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Cornelia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
