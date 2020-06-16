327 Fanny Ann Way

Amenities

Brand New in Schooner Landing at Hammock Bay - New Construction Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center. Interior space includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open living area with beautiful wood laminate flooring and open kitchen with laminate countertops. The exterior is reminiscent of the Southern craftsman style with large porch on the front of home. A two car garage provides security and extra storage. HOA, Garbage, Basic Cable and lawn maintenance included. This home is within walking distance to the wonderful amenities at Hammock Bay. All appliances including washer/dryer.



Hammock Bay is a pedestrian-friendly development. There are network of sidewalks, nature trails, and bike paths. The Hammock Bay Town Square-lawn-style amphitheater is designed for entertainment. There is also a $12+ million, 60-acre Sports Park featuring a multitude of ball field/park amenities nearby. Recently the developer donated land for two schools to be built in Hammock Bay.



The Lake Club at Hammock Bay includes a 25 meter lap pool and a resort-style pool, lighted tennis courts, putting green, $250,000 playground, lighted basketball courts, meeting/functions facility, caterer's kitchen, and 6000 sq. ft. clubhouse with movie theatre. Adjacent to the Lake Club is the Fitness Club at Hammock Bay, a 4000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness facility featuring Body Master Weight equipment and Life Fitness cardiovascular equipment w/flat screen TV's. There is also the Bay Pavilion at Hammock Bay, located on 480 ft. of shoreline alongside the Choctawhatchee Bay.



Hammock Bay offers a pet park entitled Canine Commons at Hammock Bay. This pet park provides an outdoor doggy-washing station and drinking-bubblers. Hammock Bay is currently one of 600+ communities in the United States that features the most advanced fiber optics technology direct to homes through Centurylink's FTTP (Fiber To The Premise) program, providing capacity for the latest advances in phone, internet, and cable technology. Hammock Bay is located in a Community District Development to ensure the highest quality of infrastructure for years to come. We invite you to come take a tour of this exceptional home and experience first-hand the Hammock Bay "way of life!"



