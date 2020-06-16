All apartments in Freeport
327 Fanny Ann Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

327 Fanny Ann Way

327 Fanny Ann Way · (850) 685-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Fanny Ann Way, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Fanny Ann Way · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
tennis court
Brand New in Schooner Landing at Hammock Bay - New Construction Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center. Interior space includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open living area with beautiful wood laminate flooring and open kitchen with laminate countertops. The exterior is reminiscent of the Southern craftsman style with large porch on the front of home. A two car garage provides security and extra storage. HOA, Garbage, Basic Cable and lawn maintenance included. This home is within walking distance to the wonderful amenities at Hammock Bay. All appliances including washer/dryer.

Hammock Bay is a pedestrian-friendly development. There are network of sidewalks, nature trails, and bike paths. The Hammock Bay Town Square-lawn-style amphitheater is designed for entertainment. There is also a $12+ million, 60-acre Sports Park featuring a multitude of ball field/park amenities nearby. Recently the developer donated land for two schools to be built in Hammock Bay.

The Lake Club at Hammock Bay includes a 25 meter lap pool and a resort-style pool, lighted tennis courts, putting green, $250,000 playground, lighted basketball courts, meeting/functions facility, caterer's kitchen, and 6000 sq. ft. clubhouse with movie theatre. Adjacent to the Lake Club is the Fitness Club at Hammock Bay, a 4000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness facility featuring Body Master Weight equipment and Life Fitness cardiovascular equipment w/flat screen TV's. There is also the Bay Pavilion at Hammock Bay, located on 480 ft. of shoreline alongside the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Hammock Bay offers a pet park entitled Canine Commons at Hammock Bay. This pet park provides an outdoor doggy-washing station and drinking-bubblers. Hammock Bay is currently one of 600+ communities in the United States that features the most advanced fiber optics technology direct to homes through Centurylink's FTTP (Fiber To The Premise) program, providing capacity for the latest advances in phone, internet, and cable technology. Hammock Bay is located in a Community District Development to ensure the highest quality of infrastructure for years to come. We invite you to come take a tour of this exceptional home and experience first-hand the Hammock Bay "way of life!"

(RLNE3828936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Fanny Ann Way have any available units?
327 Fanny Ann Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Fanny Ann Way have?
Some of 327 Fanny Ann Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Fanny Ann Way currently offering any rent specials?
327 Fanny Ann Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Fanny Ann Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Fanny Ann Way is pet friendly.
Does 327 Fanny Ann Way offer parking?
Yes, 327 Fanny Ann Way does offer parking.
Does 327 Fanny Ann Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Fanny Ann Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Fanny Ann Way have a pool?
Yes, 327 Fanny Ann Way has a pool.
Does 327 Fanny Ann Way have accessible units?
No, 327 Fanny Ann Way does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Fanny Ann Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Fanny Ann Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Fanny Ann Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Fanny Ann Way does not have units with air conditioning.
