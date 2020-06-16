All apartments in Freeport
15 Oakfield Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

15 Oakfield Dr

15 Oakfield Dr · (850) 685-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Oakfield Dr, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Oakfield Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
15 Oakfield Dr Available 07/01/20 Brand New Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman - New Construction in Oakfield Estates is a small 16 home subdivision located in close proximity to Freeport Schools and the center of Freeport. This custom 3 bedroom two bath home, features Metal Roof, Granite counter tops, LVP maintenance free flooring through out, Stainless Steele appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, painted cabinets and Granite counter tops. These are well laid out, open floor plans, with covered porches on the front and rear. Freeport Schools in very close proximity.

(RLNE5618067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Oakfield Dr have any available units?
15 Oakfield Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Oakfield Dr have?
Some of 15 Oakfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Oakfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15 Oakfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Oakfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeport.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr offer parking?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have a pool?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
