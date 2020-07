Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center car wash area 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system basketball court carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard game room green community 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby media room package receiving pet friendly

Welcome home to The Legends at Champions Gate Apartments located just south of Orlando, FL in the prestigious neighborhood of Champions Gate. Our community is most known for its championship golf course and full scale resorts while being only 15 short minutes from Walt Disney World Resorts and theme parks, 30 minutes to downtown Orlando and the Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy an array of amenities including a swimming pool with sundeck seating, convenient Wi-Fi in the common areas and covered parking. Our one, two, three and four bedroom apartments include premium finishes and conveniences such as ceramic tile flooring, brushed nickel hardware, custom built-ins and a washer and dryer. The Legends at Champions Gate is the perfect place to call home.