All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE

8974 Azalea Sands Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8974 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Golf front town home located in Champions Club in well maintained Gated Champions Gate Community. This Town home will offer you a very spacious layout with expensive views of golf course. Property is immaculate and has 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have any available units?
8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have?
Some of 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE offers parking.
Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have a pool?
No, 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have accessible units?
No, 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College