Large Golf front town home located in Champions Club in well maintained Gated Champions Gate Community. This Town home will offer you a very spacious layout with expensive views of golf course. Property is immaculate and has 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have any available units?
What amenities does 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE have?
Some of 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8974 AZALEA SANDS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.