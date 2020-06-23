All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8919 LEGACY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8919 LEGACY COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8919 LEGACY COURT

8919 Legacy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8919 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
****Ground floor unit in beautiful Legacy**** Dunes available NOW. Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath in gated community Legacy Dunes, private screened lanai with storage. Kitchen with all appliances . Large walk in closets in both bedrooms! Legacy Dunes Resort features two resort style heated pools, one heated , BBQ and picnic areas, state of the art fitness center, playground, tennis courts, ball courts and sand volley ball court, car wash area and even a golf Practice cage! Located in west Kissimmee off of US Hyw 192, minutes from Disney. Reserve it now for a 12 month lease!...water and wi fi included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8919 LEGACY COURT have any available units?
8919 LEGACY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8919 LEGACY COURT have?
Some of 8919 LEGACY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8919 LEGACY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8919 LEGACY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8919 LEGACY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8919 LEGACY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8919 LEGACY COURT offer parking?
No, 8919 LEGACY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8919 LEGACY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8919 LEGACY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8919 LEGACY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8919 LEGACY COURT has a pool.
Does 8919 LEGACY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8919 LEGACY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8919 LEGACY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8919 LEGACY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8919 LEGACY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8919 LEGACY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College