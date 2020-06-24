All apartments in Four Corners
8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD

8918 Majesty Palm Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Majesty Palm Rd, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
coffee bar
trash valet
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
**NOT AIRBNB ALLOWED** Townhome FULLY FURNISHED with private pool in Gated resort-style community. The rent includes cable, internet, lawn maintenance, trash valet.
5 bed/4 bath well-maintained home.
The community features a Clubhouse, complete with 46 seat Movie Theater, large equipped games room, internet lounge, Basketball and Volleyball Courts, lighted Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Large Resort Style swimming pool with waterfall, pool slide, kid's pool, Tiki Bar and Grill, a convenience store and Coffee Shop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have any available units?
8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have?
Some of 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD offer parking?
No, 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD has a pool.
Does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
