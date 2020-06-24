8918 MAJESTY PALM ROAD

Amenities
**NOT AIRBNB ALLOWED** Townhome FULLY FURNISHED with private pool in Gated resort-style community. The rent includes cable, internet, lawn maintenance, trash valet.
5 bed/4 bath well-maintained home.
The community features a Clubhouse, complete with 46 seat Movie Theater, large equipped games room, internet lounge, Basketball and Volleyball Courts, lighted Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Large Resort Style swimming pool with waterfall, pool slide, kid's pool, Tiki Bar and Grill, a convenience store and Coffee Shop.