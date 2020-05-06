8819 DUNES COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym game room playground pool internet access tennis court trash valet volleyball court

What a great place to live and enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished 3rd floor condo sits in a gated resort on fifty landscaped acres. This unit has Laminate wood flooring in living room and bedrooms, tile in baths and kitchen, new energy efficient a/c unit and windows that are easy to clean.. The property boasts two pools including a lagoon style walk-in pool. This unit is located minutes away from the new H2O water park and just 6 miles from Disney World, and conveniently located near many restaurants and shops! Free Wifi in unit and throughout the complex, washer/dryer, water, valet trash pickup daily from your door is included. Amenities include an upscale clubhouse with conference and game rooms, tennis court, sand volleyball ct., basketball court, a well equipped fitness center, playground, golf cage, nature path and car washing station. Standards for occupancy require a 640+ credit score, a good rental history and gross monthly income of 3 times rent rate for tenant. Use of this unit through any other income producing method is strictly prohibited! At Legacy Dunes you'll feel like you are on vacation every day. No Pets or smoking.