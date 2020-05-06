All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

8819 DUNES COURT

8819 Dunes Court · No Longer Available
Location

8819 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
What a great place to live and enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished 3rd floor condo sits in a gated resort on fifty landscaped acres. This unit has Laminate wood flooring in living room and bedrooms, tile in baths and kitchen, new energy efficient a/c unit and windows that are easy to clean.. The property boasts two pools including a lagoon style walk-in pool. This unit is located minutes away from the new H2O water park and just 6 miles from Disney World, and conveniently located near many restaurants and shops! Free Wifi in unit and throughout the complex, washer/dryer, water, valet trash pickup daily from your door is included. Amenities include an upscale clubhouse with conference and game rooms, tennis court, sand volleyball ct., basketball court, a well equipped fitness center, playground, golf cage, nature path and car washing station. Standards for occupancy require a 640+ credit score, a good rental history and gross monthly income of 3 times rent rate for tenant. Use of this unit through any other income producing method is strictly prohibited! At Legacy Dunes you'll feel like you are on vacation every day. No Pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 DUNES COURT have any available units?
8819 DUNES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8819 DUNES COURT have?
Some of 8819 DUNES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 DUNES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8819 DUNES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 DUNES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8819 DUNES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8819 DUNES COURT offer parking?
No, 8819 DUNES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8819 DUNES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8819 DUNES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 DUNES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8819 DUNES COURT has a pool.
Does 8819 DUNES COURT have accessible units?
No, 8819 DUNES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 DUNES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 DUNES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 DUNES COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8819 DUNES COURT has units with air conditioning.
