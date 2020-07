Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Available 6/1/2020. Fully furnished with POOL HOME. Large open floor-plan with high ceilings and big windows which make it light and Bright! Master en-suite Bedroom is Downstairs, the remaining 3 Bedrooms and Bathroom are on the Second Floor with a Gallery Balcony overlooking the Family Room.Local shops and amenities are a two-minute drive, with plenty of restaurants located along US192 only minutes away by car.

Lawn service $50 per month. Pool maintenance $75 per month.