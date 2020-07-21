All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

8323 Fontera Dr.

8323 Fontera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8323 Fontera Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896
Championsgate Village

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2/2 plus Den with Water Views - Beautiful water views, private screened lanai, 2 beds with a bonus den/office and 2 baths are just a few things this lovely town home in Bella Trae has to offer. Stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and corian counters are some of the features this unit has to offer. Protect your car from the hot sun in your own private garage. Enjoy the amazing Bella Trae club house, pool, spa and fitness facilities available to residents of this fine community. Call today for your private viewing.

(RLNE2576800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 Fontera Dr. have any available units?
8323 Fontera Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8323 Fontera Dr. have?
Some of 8323 Fontera Dr.'s amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8323 Fontera Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8323 Fontera Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 Fontera Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8323 Fontera Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8323 Fontera Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8323 Fontera Dr. offers parking.
Does 8323 Fontera Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8323 Fontera Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 Fontera Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8323 Fontera Dr. has a pool.
Does 8323 Fontera Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8323 Fontera Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 Fontera Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8323 Fontera Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 Fontera Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 Fontera Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
