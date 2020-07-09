8115 POMO DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful Furnished One Story Home is a 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms. Furnished Master suite with on suite bathroom and direct access to the pool area provide a relaxing base, a further jr. suite bedroom with own bathroom and two twin bedrooms with shared bathroom. The kitchen is fully equipped with an open bar, a beautiful separated dinning and a breakfast table. The house is located in the Community of Ind. Creek in Kissimmee, FL. Just 3 miles from Disney main gate and within a minute to restaurants, shops, supermarkets and US-192. The community facilities include a playground, tennis court, a basketball court and a putting green.