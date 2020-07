Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

We offer you a safe, clean, comfortable, private and spacious First Floor condominium within a Resort environment and the conveniently located. You have found the perfect safe get-away spot for your family. Stay connected with our Free WiFi. We offer Guest Satisfaction Guarantee. Digital lock check in. Please know that during this quarantine period common facilities such as pool, fitness center, clubhouse, etc are closed for safety reasons.