8100 PRINCESS PALM LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool hot tub media room tennis court

Property will be rented Furnished or Unfurnished!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd FLOOR UNIT. Beautiful Condo Furnished, 2 master suites, upgraded cabinets, screened lanai, all appliances ,used as vacation home,10 min to Disney. Builder Pulte Homes-St Andrews model. Zoned short term. Association fees includes: all exterior maintenance, water, trash pick up, cable TV, gated with security guard, tennis & basketball courts, pool, Club house with amenities including community pool & spa, movie theater, playground and much more.