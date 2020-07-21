8100 PRINCESS PALM LANE

Amenities
Property will be rented Furnished or Unfurnished!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd FLOOR UNIT. Beautiful Condo Furnished, 2 master suites, upgraded cabinets, screened lanai, all appliances ,used as vacation home,10 min to Disney. Builder Pulte Homes-St Andrews model. Zoned short term. Association fees includes: all exterior maintenance, water, trash pick up, cable TV, gated with security guard, tennis & basketball courts, pool, Club house with amenities including community pool & spa, movie theater, playground and much more.